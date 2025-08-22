Alia Bhatt flaunts her beach hair filled with sea salt & ocean breeze

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the action drama 'Jigra', is currently enjoying a fun-filled beach holiday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dear Zindagi' actress posed in an orange beachwear. Her sans makeup look was enhanced only with an orange lip color and messy hair.

"Hair by: sea salt and ocean breeze," Alia wrote the caption.

From looking into the camera with her penetrating gaze, to a goofy smile, the 'Jigra' actress's every expression is unmissable.

Previously, on August 7, Alia gave the netizens a glimpse into what her perfect morning looks like.

She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a selfie from her vacation in London.

The still showed her sitting on a chair, enjoying her coffee on a bright and sunny day. Alia simply captioned the post, “perfect mornings,” along with a coffee and sun sticker.

Alia further treated the netizens with a heartwarming reel from her London getaway, featuring an adorable moment with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The video had Alia blushing while Ranbir helped her twirl at different spots around London.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in “Alpha,” where she will be seen sharing screen space with Sharvari for the first time.

This high-octane spy thriller is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

The project marks the seventh installment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe, after "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012), "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), "War" (2019), "Pathaan" (2023), "Tiger 3" (2023), and "War 2" (2025)

“Alpha” is expected to reach the cinema halls during the big Christmas holiday weekend in 2025.

In addition to this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War", opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

