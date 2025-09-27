September 27, 2025 10:56 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt congratulates Diljit Dosanjh on his Emmy nomination: 'Shining bright indeed'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt congratulated the man of the moment, Diljit Dosanjh, for bagging an Emmy nomination.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared, "Congrats @diljitdosanjh and the team behind this gem! Shining bright indeed! (sic)"

On Friday, after the announcement of his Emmy nomination, Diljit showed his gratitude by posting a heartfelt message on social media. He stressed that humanity remains the greatest virtue, overshadowing all achievements.

Taking to his IG, the ‘Jatt & Juliet' actor shared a video, spilling details about his forthcoming tour in Hong Kong.

“Next Stop Hong Kong HK 28th September - AXA X WONDERLAND AURA TOUR," Diljit captioned the post.

The clip had Diljit entertaining all with his trademark humorous commentary. He was seen interacting affectionately with his Indian fans, taking pictures, and sharing some lighthearted moments.

We could see a group of ladies posing with Diljit, showering blessings on him. As he met another fan, he was heard saying, “Insaniyat sabse badi cheez hai,”. As a fan remarked, “Suna bahut kuch tha, aaj dekh liya hai,” Diljit replied with the blessing, “Aap khush rahiye hamesha.”

Diljit has been nominated in the 'Best Performance by an actor' category for his role in the Netflix biographical drama "Amar Singh Chamkila".

Announcing the news on social media, Diljit re-shared a post about his nomination on Insta Stories and wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir", tagging Netflix India.

Made under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, "Amar Singh Chamkila" journals the life of legendary Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, known for his bold and raw songs that explored controversial themes such as drug abuse and dowry.

The drama ends with the unsolved 1988 assassination of Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot, when they were gunned down while performing on stage.

--IANS

pm/

