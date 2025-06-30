Ali Fazal shares insight into his rigorous prep for musician role in ‘Metro... In Dino’

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his film, “Metro... In Dino,” opened up about the intense preparation he underwent to portray the role of a musician in the romantic drama.

From music training to character immersion, Fazal shared how the role pushed him to explore new creative depths. Speaking about his role, he shared, “Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it’s all real. I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro… In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character’s soul. When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo—more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords i could play, chords i couldn’t play. But it’s Basu Da frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all.”

Giving an insight into his preparation, Ali added, “I spent over a month taking lessons with a professional guitarist, not just to learn chords but to understand the instrument, the body language, the relationship between a musician and his guitar. It’s not easy; your fingers hurt, and it takes real dedication. But I wanted to make sure that every time I played on screen, it felt honest—not just to me but to the audience.”

“Anurag Basu’s stories are always layered, and I felt that if I didn’t dive deep into this part, it would be a disservice to the character and to the film. I’ve always believed that music is a universal language—it connects us in ways that words sometimes can’t. That’s what I wanted to capture. I hope audiences can feel the effort and love I’ve poured into this role,” Ali Fazal further explained.

“Metro… In Dino,” directed by Anurag Basu, also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The upcoming romantic musical drama is slated to hit theatres on July 4.

