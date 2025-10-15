October 15, 2025 1:21 PM हिंदी

Ali Fazal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration on the 'Mirzapur' set

Ali Fazal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration on the 'Mirzapur' set

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Ali Fazal has turned 39 years old on Wednesday and the actor decided to kick off the celebration with the team of his highly talked about next, "Mirzapur The Film".

Ali aka Guddu Bhaiya took to his Instagram account and dropped a couple of fun photos from the birthday celebration with the team, including Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Kumar, along with others.

"Lets just call it a birthday season from now on. Come october we feast and break bread with some people we love. Thank you to the many many worlds from where i receive love.. and to this mortal one where you all make it so sweet and amazing.. and a special msg to my two girls- Love (sic)," the 'Fukrey' actor captioned the post.

In order to return to the screen as Guddu Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of the series Ali tapped into his family roots of “pehelwani and kushti” to build the desired physique.

Talking about this unique preparation, a source close to Ali told IANS, "Guddu Bhaiya is a beast in his own right, and he wanted to approach him, this time with the same authenticity that his ancestors brought to their craft.”

“His family has a long history in Pehelwani, and he grew up watching the discipline, the grit, and the sheer physical power it demands. So instead of gulping down endless protein shakes, he is going back to those roots training like a wrestler, eating like a wrestler," the source added.

In the meantime, Shweta Tripathi, who is seen as Golu Gupta in the beloved series, opened up about the madness of “Mirzapur”, sharing that the “fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Varanasi, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family!”

“It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day," she added.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai

IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai

King claims singing reality show 'I-POPSTAR is where raw talent meets opportunity'

King claims singing reality show 'I-POPSTAR is where raw talent meets opportunity'

Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader

Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader

Nirman Agri Genetics shares hit lower circuit after SEBI bars company for misuse of IPO funds

Nirman Agri Genetics shares hit lower circuit after SEBI bars company for misuse of IPO funds

Sayantani Ghosh shoots for 'Jagadhatri' despite a fractured foot: 'The show must go on'

Sayantani Ghosh shoots for 'Jagadhatri' despite a fractured foot: 'The show must go on'

Sri Lankan PM to embark on first official visit to India on Oct 16

Sri Lankan PM to embark on first official visit to India on Oct 16

Zubeen Garg death: Five accused sent to two weeks of judicial custody

Zubeen Garg death: Five accused sent to two weeks of judicial custody

It might be the last chance for Aussie fans to see Rohit-Virat playing on Austrlian soil: Cummins

It might be the last chance for Aussie fans to see Rohit-Virat playing on Australian soil: Cummins

DIIs pump record Rs 6 lakh crore in Indian stocks in 2025

DIIs pump record Rs 6 lakh crore in Indian stocks in 2025

This is just the beginning, says actor Ajith Kumar as his team ends racing season on a confident note!

This is just the beginning, says actor Ajith Kumar as his team ends racing season on a confident note!