Ali Fazal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration on the 'Mirzapur' set

Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Ali Fazal has turned 39 years old on Wednesday and the actor decided to kick off the celebration with the team of his highly talked about next, "Mirzapur The Film".

Ali aka Guddu Bhaiya took to his Instagram account and dropped a couple of fun photos from the birthday celebration with the team, including Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Kumar, along with others.

"Lets just call it a birthday season from now on. Come october we feast and break bread with some people we love. Thank you to the many many worlds from where i receive love.. and to this mortal one where you all make it so sweet and amazing.. and a special msg to my two girls- Love (sic)," the 'Fukrey' actor captioned the post.

In order to return to the screen as Guddu Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of the series Ali tapped into his family roots of “pehelwani and kushti” to build the desired physique.

Talking about this unique preparation, a source close to Ali told IANS, "Guddu Bhaiya is a beast in his own right, and he wanted to approach him, this time with the same authenticity that his ancestors brought to their craft.”

“His family has a long history in Pehelwani, and he grew up watching the discipline, the grit, and the sheer physical power it demands. So instead of gulping down endless protein shakes, he is going back to those roots training like a wrestler, eating like a wrestler," the source added.

In the meantime, Shweta Tripathi, who is seen as Golu Gupta in the beloved series, opened up about the madness of “Mirzapur”, sharing that the “fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Varanasi, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family!”

“It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day," she added.

--IANS

pm/