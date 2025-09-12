Ali Fazal highlights role of cinema in reshaping taboos and empowering displaced communities

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took to social media to highlight the powerful role of cinema and storytelling in challenging societal taboos and empowering displaced communities.

In his latest post on Instagram, he emphasized how thoughtful narratives can help marginalized groups, particularly women and children affected by conflict, regain dignity and find a voice in society. Ali shared a couple of photos from the special screening of his upcoming Hollywood film “Rule Breakers” at the UK Parliament with MP Alice McDonald.

In the caption, the ‘Fukrey’ actor shared that he recently participated in a thoughtful discussion focused on the rehabilitation of Afghan women and children, highlighting the importance of providing STEM education for displaced kids in conflict-affected regions like Afghanistan. He emphasized how cinema and storytelling can play a vital role in challenging societal taboos and reshaping narratives, helping these communities regain dignity and respect in society.

Ali Fazal wrote, “For the screening of #RuleBreakers at the UK parliament. Along with the one and only @roya.mahboob_official whose story was brought to life by Bill Gutentag . And having met the honourable MP Alice Mcdonald and Lord Wajid Khan without whose support none of this would’ve happened.”

He added, “We had a thoughtful session on Rehabilitation of Afghani women and children and the importance of STEM education for displaced kids in conflicted areas one such being Afghanistan. The importance of cinema and storytelling in reshaping taboos and narratives inorder to help them regain dignity in society. . Ofcourse, there is a lot to pack in when it comes to war torn areas.. i wish i could put down all of what we discussed here but another time. Assure you the work has begun.”

“It began at home in india at a small scale what ever we could do within our means for different parts of society and climate change and slowly we hope to embrace the entire world ..”

“Rule Breakers,” directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Bill Guttentag, also stars Phoebe Waller Bridge. The compelling women-focused drama follows the journey of a fearless woman determined to educate young girls in a society that views such efforts as rebellious.

--IANS

ps/