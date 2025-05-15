May 15, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

Al Pacino to star in biopic ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ directed by Bobby Moresco

Al Pacino to star in biopic ‘Maserati: The Brothers’ directed by Bobby Moresco

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Legendary Hollywood star Al Pacino has joined the cast of Bobby Moresco’s directorial “Maserati: The Brothers,” a biopic about the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is popularly known for.

Pacino’s cameo in the film was announced by producer Andrea Iervolino, reports variety.com.

In “Maserati” Pacino will be playing businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who supported the Maserati family and invested in the early days of the company. Also joining the star-studded film’s cast are Gina La Piana and Tatiana Luter, according to an Iervolino statement.

Previously announced “Maserati” cast comprises Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone and Salvatore Esposito.

Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. The trident that is the company’s emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna. From early on, the company –which is now known for exotic luxury cars — was tied to the world of auto racing.

According to variety.com, Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash.

Alfieri died a few years later, on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

The second and final phase of filming of “Maserati” will start in June in Rome. The film is slated for a worldwide premiere in early Fall 2025, Iervolino said.

Pacino is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time.His career spans more than five decades, during which he has earned many accolades, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards, achieving the Triple Crown of Acting.

He has also received four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2001, the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2007, the National Medal of Arts in 2011, and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials.

BCCI explores role in Olympic sports, meets sports ministry officials

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

BBMP to be replaced with Greater Bengaluru Authority, says Siddaramaiah as bill comes into effect

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Ananya Panday shares her dilemma after getting all dolled up

Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons as Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: Moeen and Powell to miss KKR’s remaining matches due to medical reasons

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Our relations, our dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral: EAM Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

Rahul Gandhi defies ban, holds ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ at Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

AAP govt indulged in politics, delayed piped cooking gas facility in villages: Delhi L-G

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Formula 1: Vasseur sees Spain flexi-Wing rule as gamechanger for Ferrari

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'

Swati Shah reveals her Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri co-stars are her 'extended family'