April 18, 2026 6:09 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar to return as the host for ‘Wheel Of Fortune India’ season 2? Find Out

Akshay Kumar to return as the host for ‘Wheel Of Fortune India’ season 2? Find Out

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar made a comeback to television as the host for the gaming reality show "Wheel Of Fortune," and it seems like the audience is loving his new avatar.

According to industry sources, the show is set to return with a second season, and Akshay is expected to continue as its host.

The show is an Indian adaptation of the famous American game show "Wheel of Fortune", which first aired back in 1975 and became one of the longest-running television formats in the world. The original version ran for 43 seasons, earning global recognition.

The Indian version of "Wheel Of Fortune" premiered on January 27, 2026, and was able to strike a chord with the viewers.

Akshay's style as a host - easy, relaxed, and spontaneous - helped connect the show with family audiences. If the reports are to be believed, steady TRPs throughout the season convinced the channel to move ahead with another season.

Refreshing your memory, during a recent episode of "Wheel of Fortune," the team from Akshay's recent release "Bhooth Bangla", including Ektaa Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav, appeared on the show.

In a heart-warming moment, Ektaa decided to offer the winning amount from the show to Rajpal Yadav. While the exact amount was not disclosed, the gesture won a lot of hearts.

For the unversed, Rajpal was recently released from the Tihar Jail on bail in the long-running loan repayment dispute and cheque bounce cases.

Talking about "Bhooth Bangla", the horror comedy marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay after a long gap of 14 years. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the film reached the cinema halls on April 17 this year.

Up next, Akshay will be a part of "Welcome to the Jungle", "Haiwaan", "Hera Pheri 3", and "Golmaal 5".

--IANS

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