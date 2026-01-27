January 27, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa kahan, Chunky wahan’

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) In a recent promo of Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar was seen teasing Chunky Panday, saying wherever there is money, Chunky reaches there.

The promo shared by the host channel opens with Chunky doing what he does best, Chunky Panday, “Kya? Kisne paisa bola? Kitne kitne kitne… paisa jaha Chunky waha!”

To which Akshay instantly fires back, “Jaha baat hui dhan ki, waha nikle Chunky!” And just when you think it can’t get crazier, Akshay ups the ante with a side-splitting one-liner, adding, “Main aap logon ko batana chahta hoon ki Chunky ke aane ke baad humare Wheel ka jo saap hai, woh bhi apne aap ko surakshit nahi samajh raha. Kyunki agar saap ne paisa nigal liya… toh Chunky saap ko bhi nikaal lega!”

Chunky fully in his element, threw in a question that only he could, “agar tujhe Chunky dikhe ya saap dikhe, tu pehle kisko maarega?”_ Without missing a beat, *Akshay* replies, “Obviously, Chunky ko!”.

The show will be seen featuring a riotous trio, the evergreen Chunky Panday, Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover, and the OG Shakti Kapoor.

Talking about Wheel of Fortune, the show that will be hosted by Akshay Kumar, will also witness Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shreyas Talpade. The arrival of the two actors along with Akshay Kumar marked the reunion of Housefull 2 boys. The three actors were a part of the movie that released in 2012.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi Capitals by three runs in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi by three runs

Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semifinals race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe in Super 6 stage clash, remain on course for semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe, remain on course for semis

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa kahan, Chunky wahan’

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM (Photo: IANS)

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM