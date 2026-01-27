Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) In a recent promo of Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar was seen teasing Chunky Panday, saying wherever there is money, Chunky reaches there.

The promo shared by the host channel opens with Chunky doing what he does best, Chunky Panday, “Kya? Kisne paisa bola? Kitne kitne kitne… paisa jaha Chunky waha!”

To which Akshay instantly fires back, “Jaha baat hui dhan ki, waha nikle Chunky!” And just when you think it can’t get crazier, Akshay ups the ante with a side-splitting one-liner, adding, “Main aap logon ko batana chahta hoon ki Chunky ke aane ke baad humare Wheel ka jo saap hai, woh bhi apne aap ko surakshit nahi samajh raha. Kyunki agar saap ne paisa nigal liya… toh Chunky saap ko bhi nikaal lega!”

Chunky fully in his element, threw in a question that only he could, “agar tujhe Chunky dikhe ya saap dikhe, tu pehle kisko maarega?”_ Without missing a beat, *Akshay* replies, “Obviously, Chunky ko!”.

The show will be seen featuring a riotous trio, the evergreen Chunky Panday, Bollywood’s Bad Man Gulshan Grover, and the OG Shakti Kapoor.

Talking about Wheel of Fortune, the show that will be hosted by Akshay Kumar, will also witness Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Shreyas Talpade. The arrival of the two actors along with Akshay Kumar marked the reunion of Housefull 2 boys. The three actors were a part of the movie that released in 2012.

