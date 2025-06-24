Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to Ajay Devgn as his 'Kannappa' gears up to lock horns with 'Maa'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Akshay Kumar shared his best wishes to Ajay Devgn and Kajol as his forthcoming mythological drama "Kannappa" is gearing up to lock horns with their film 'Maa' on June 27th this Friday.

Dropping a glimpse of "Maa" on the stories section of his Instagram account, Akshay penned a note that read, "Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hain iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main meri Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko, Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai...May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol. (Hey Ajay, our movies are coming out this Friday. You send your fans' good wishes to #Kannappa and I will send my Mahadev's blessings to #Maa. What do you say? Good luck to Kajol and you brother... May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol.)"

Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the Vishnu Manchu’s "Kannappa".

Applauding Vishnu Manchu's dedication to the mythological drama, Akshay revealed how he perfectly multitasked on the set.

The 'Housefull 5' actor shared, “I’ve seen Vishnu in action—not just as the lead, but as someone completely immersed in the soul of the film. He was acting, coordinating things on set, and even jumping in to help with the background and props when needed. At times, he felt like an art director too. He’s that hands-on."

Sharing an example of Vishnu Manchu's eye for detail, Akshay added, "There was a particular sequence—barely six or seven minutes on screen—but he spent nearly two hours explaining it to me in detail. I understood it early on, but he kept going because that’s how passionate he is. You rarely see an actor put themselves into a role with this much energy and heart. He’s truly lived and breathed Kannappa."

Both "Kannappa" and "Maa" have created a massive buzz among cinephiles with their initial glimpses.

--IANS

pm/