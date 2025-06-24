June 24, 2025 10:55 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to Ajay Devgn as his 'Kannappa' gears up to lock horns with 'Maa'

Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to Ajay Devgn as his 'Kannappa' gears up to lock horns with 'Maa'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Akshay Kumar shared his best wishes to Ajay Devgn and Kajol as his forthcoming mythological drama "Kannappa" is gearing up to lock horns with their film 'Maa' on June 27th this Friday.

Dropping a glimpse of "Maa" on the stories section of his Instagram account, Akshay penned a note that read, "Yaar Ajay hum dono ki picture aa rahi hain iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de aur main meri Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko, Kya bolta hai? Goodluck to Kajol and you bhai...May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol. (Hey Ajay, our movies are coming out this Friday. You send your fans' good wishes to #Kannappa and I will send my Mahadev's blessings to #Maa. What do you say? Good luck to Kajol and you brother... May the power be with you @ajaydevgn @kajol.)"

Akshay will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the Vishnu Manchu’s "Kannappa".

Applauding Vishnu Manchu's dedication to the mythological drama, Akshay revealed how he perfectly multitasked on the set.

The 'Housefull 5' actor shared, “I’ve seen Vishnu in action—not just as the lead, but as someone completely immersed in the soul of the film. He was acting, coordinating things on set, and even jumping in to help with the background and props when needed. At times, he felt like an art director too. He’s that hands-on."

Sharing an example of Vishnu Manchu's eye for detail, Akshay added, "There was a particular sequence—barely six or seven minutes on screen—but he spent nearly two hours explaining it to me in detail. I understood it early on, but he kept going because that’s how passionate he is. You rarely see an actor put themselves into a role with this much energy and heart. He’s truly lived and breathed Kannappa."

Both "Kannappa" and "Maa" have created a massive buzz among cinephiles with their initial glimpses.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie after the eighth round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai International Chess: Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie

Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers in a Season 1 match of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Aayush Sharma is on the road to recovery after two surgeries for back pain

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semifinals of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 here on Wednesday.

Hockey Masters Cup: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra reach semis

Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass as hosts reach 269/4 at tea on the fifth and final day of first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy at Headingley. in Leeds, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Shardul Thakur’s double-strike revives India after Duckett’s masterclass

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes in Bad Homburg Open, the WTA Tour event being played at the Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Bad Homburg, Germany. Photo credit: Jasmine Paolini/X

Bad Homburg Open: Paolini, Pegula reach quarters via contrasting routes

National Shooting: Anish Bhanwala in lead after Day 1 of selection trials at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College near Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting: Anish in lead after Day 1 of selection trials

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives

Bihar: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana bringing defining change in people’s lives