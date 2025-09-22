Akshay Kumar explains the maths of his life

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is receiving positive response to his work in the recently released film ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has shared the maths behind his disciplined life.

The superstar recently graced the season finale of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, and shared that the trick to live a balanced life is to have simplicity.

When the show host Kapil Sharma asked him if he ever takes a break, the superstar said, “Yes, I definitely take breaks. I take a break for 125 days a year, add another 52 Sundays to it, 40 days of summer vacation, 3 days of Diwali, a 7-Day Holiday after every 3 months. So, I have made a timetable. We all have the same 24 hours and 365 days a year but the most important thing is time management”.

He further mentioned, “Make your life completely simple, don't take on the complications, don't take stress. Stress is extremely harmful. I understand people have financial problems or someone may be struggling with their relationship. Everything is alright. I'll tell you I lived in a very small house, where I shared one room with 24 people. Kapil also comes from a similar background. But the thing is to lead a simple life”.

Akshay Kumar is known in the film industry for maintaining a disciplined lifestyle that sets him apart from many of his peers. He follows an early-to-bed, early-to-rise routine. Fitness is central to his day, and he practices a mix of martial arts, yoga, swimming, and functional training rather than relying solely on the gym. His diet is simple and home-cooked, focusing on balanced nutrition rather than extreme restrictions.

The actor avoids alcohol and smoking, and he limits processed foods, preferring freshly prepared meals.

