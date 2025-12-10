Akshay Kumar backs ‘Dhurandhar’ amid controversy over alleged distorted depiction

December 10, 2025 8:25 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has come out in support of Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial venture “Dhurandhar” amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its alleged distorted portrayal.

On Wednesday, the 'Airlift' actor took to his X handle and shared a note where he described the film as a “gripping tale.” Akshay also extended his appreciation to Aditya, noting that stories like these need to be told in a hard-hitting way. The actor wrote,“#Watched Dhurandhar and I’m blown away. What a gripping tale and you’ve simply nailed it @AdityaDharFilms. We need our stories to be told in a hard-hitting way and I’m so glad the audiences are giving the film all the love it deserves.”

Akshay Kumar’s post comes at a time when the Ranveer Singh–starrer is caught in the middle of a controversy. The film showcases Sanjay Dutt as the late Pakistani police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, a prominent figure known for spearheading operations against Karachi’s criminal syndicates. However, Aslam’s wife, Noreen, has reportedly voiced her dissatisfaction with the on-screen representation of her husband.

To note, many celebrities have come forward to support the film. Actress-politician Smriti Irani shared a note praising the action thriller. Sharing Ranveer Singh's image, she wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier and walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage—after all, it’s just a film. (sic)”

Praising Aditya for his direction, Smriti said, “As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It’s the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna’s performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh’s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, and that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation.”

On a related note, “Dhurandhar” stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan, the film follows the journey of an Indian spy who goes undercover within the infamous Lyari gangs.

