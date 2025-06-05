Aksharaa Haasan alerts public of person falsely using her name

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Aksharaa Haasan, the younger daughter of actor Kamal Haasan, has now alerted the public about a person who has been falsely using her name and her family name, claiming that they were involved in producing projects and that they were operating from an office in Ooty.

Taking to her Instagram page to put up an alert on Thursday, the younger daughter of actress Kamal Haasan wrote, "To My Fellow Fraternity Members, Please be informed that a person named Ibrahim Akhtar is falsely using my name and my family's name, claiming we are involved in producing projects and operating from an office in Ooty."

Stating that these claims were entirely untrue, the actress underlined the fact that they had no association with him.

"We are taking the necessary steps to address this matter. We are taking necessary legal steps to address this issue," she said and urged people to remain cautious.

"...Do not engage with or encourage him in any way. Thank you for your attention and continued support," Aksharaa Haasan said.

Aksharaa made her debut as an actress in director Balki's 'Shamitabh', featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in the lead. Recently, the actress had penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing 10 years in February this year.

Aksharaa wrote, "It's been 10 years since the release of 'Shamitabh'. My first film family. I'm still grateful for the belief the entire team had and still have in me. They guided me and taught me so many valuable lessons which helped me in the long run. This film and the team will always stay dear to my heart and soul. Ishq E fillum , Jonoon E fillum, Dard E Fillum , Dawa E Fillum, Dua E Fillum. Salaam E Fillum ,Salaam E Fillum , Salaam E Fillum."

Apart from 'Shamitabh', the actress has also been an integral part of films like Ajith's 'Vivegam' and Vikram's 'Kadaram Kondan'. Akshara, who has always shown a preference for direction, also worked as an assistant director in her dad's yet to be released film 'Sabaash Naidu'.

--IANS

