Akkshith Sukhija breaks away from his ‘sanskari’ image with new OTT show

Akkshith Sukhija breaks away from his 'sanskari' image with new OTT show

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Akkshith Sukhija, who is known for traditional, cultured roles on television, is moving to the edgy side. The actor will be seen in a completely different avatar in the web series ‘Let’s Play Blind’, breaking his “sanskari” image.

He essays the role of Mohak, who is a charming but mysterious player with his own hidden agenda. What begins as a calculated infiltration for him, soon spirals into a dangerous game with stakes he never anticipated.

Talking about the show, Akkshith said, “When I first heard the script, I was instantly drawn to the layered nature of the character. I was nervous initially but also excited to explore that psychological complexity. Mohak is unpredictable. He is highly skilled at the game, always balancing between power and emotional collapse. He walks in with a plan, only to get swept into a web of unpredictable power games. That tension, between control and vulnerability, is what really drew me in”.

The actor will be seen romancing the internet sensation, Kangna Sharma. ‘Let’s Play Blind’ is a high-stakes thriller, and explores the glamorous yet deadly world of underground gambling, where each move comes at a dangerous cost, the series taps into universal themes of ambition, betrayal, power, revenge, and manipulation.

The show follows three high-society women, Mohini, Neeta, and Shanaya, who reign over the elite gambling circuit. But their lives take an unexpected turn upon the arrival of two outsiders, Mohak and Kavya, setting off a chain of disruption that threatens to tear their world apart. The show also stars Yukti Kapoor, Dolly Chawla, Amy Aela, and Ribbhu Mehra.

Talking about his chemistry with Kangna Sharma, Akkshith says, “There’s a lot for the audience in this web series. My chemistry with Kangna is interesting”.

‘Let’s Play Blind’ is available to stream on Hungama OTT.

