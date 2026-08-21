Akhil Sachdeva: It's my dream to have my last breath on stage

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has expressed that he wants to breathe his last on the stage.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release in the BKC area of Mumbai, and spoke about his journey, and how he took a different route compared to other singers.

He told IANS, “I started my life completely opposite to the journey of musicians and singers. They do playback first, and become popular and then do stage shows. I started with stage shows and I understood that I was made for the stage and I will die on the stage. It's my dream to have my last breath on stage. I have traveled the world, I have traveled India, and I have become popular in the hearts of people because of my performance”.

He further mentioned, “I realized later that I can compose and write songs. I felt the music deeply and the struggle of the artist that I am talking about is that how many songs should I make when I don't even release them. Basically, there is a lot inside that I haven't released yet. People have only seen one side of me and they will see a new side of me. I am going to start my independent journey from this month. I am going to start my own journey on YouTube. I don't want to write for a film or according to someone's direction. I want to create a character and present my music. My inner artiste wants to take out what is inside and if I have to take it to the grave then I want to take out my songs so that my voice can be heard by everyone”.

He also spoke about the new phase in his life, where he wants to take it further in a planned way, and for that the first thing that he stopped doing is the live shows.

“It's a new phase that I am entering into and I have stopped myself from doing shows. When you are doing shows you are in a different world. When God himself comes to take refuge in you then you feel like God is sitting on your shoulders and he will take me forward. When you get rid of the fear of people then I don't have any fear and I want to do more happy music. Composers know how much I love Iman and I want people to support me. I am singing my songs but I want people to support me”, he added.

--IANS

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