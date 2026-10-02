October 02, 2026 6:15 PM हिंदी

Akash Anand rules out joining another party, says BSP his family

Akash Anand rules out joining another party, says BSP his family

Lucknow, Oct 2 (IANS) Amid his expulsion from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the party's former national coordinator Akash Anand on Friday addressed BSP supremo Mayawati and made his position clear, saying that reports and rumours about him joining another political party are completely false.

Anand said that he is neither joining any other political party nor will he do so in the future.

He said that whatever he has learnt in politics, he learnt from Mayawati, and whatever political role he has played was carried out under her guidance.

Anand said he wanted to put his position directly before Mayawati and the entire Bahujan community. He said that over the past few days, several reports and rumours about him have been circulating in the media and on social media.

Clarifying his position, he said that he is not joining any other political party. “BSP is not just a party for me, it is my family,” he said.

Anand also supported Mayawati’s decision to expel Ashok Siddharth from the party and said he accepted her decision regarding his retirement from politics. He said Mayawati’s decision was completely appropriate and that he stood by it.

He said that while relationships have their own place, the interests of the party and the Bahujan movement are far greater. He added that it was his responsibility to place the interests of the party and the movement above personal and family interests.

Anand also clarified why he did not repost a post shared by Mayawati. He said he was away from social media at that time and his silence was interpreted differently, he said, giving rise to several rumours.

He added that if his silence had hurt Mayawati, he apologised to her for that.

In his message, Anand expressed his desire to once again serve the party and the Bahujan mission under Mayawati’s leadership. He said he only wanted an opportunity to work for the party and the mission under her leadership.

“Trust is built not through words, but through work, and I will prove it through my conduct and hard work,” he said.

Anand concluded his message by referring to the ideological foundations of the BSP and the Bahujan movement. He said, “The mission of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, the path shown by Manyavar Kanshi Ram and the leadership of Mayawati are my politics.”

--IANS

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