July 11, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn speaks up on fellow Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh’s trolling, backlash

Ajay Devgn speaks up on fellow Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh’s trolling, backlash

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2' in Mumbai, spoke about the controversy surrounding fellow Punjabi artiste Diljit Dosanjh.

Ajay attended the trailer launch of the film in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday, spoke with the media, and shared his opinion on the trolling that Diljit has been facing for the overseas release of his film featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Ajay told the media present at the venue, “Dekhiye, I don't know where the trolling comes from. Kya sahi hai, kya galat hai (I can't decide what is right and wrong), I am not in his shoes to comment on that”.

He further mentioned, "Uski apni problems hogi. Baaki jo log keh rahe hain vo apne point of view se soch rahe hain. Toh jab do alag point of views hote hain, toh vo baith ke solve kiya ja sakte hain. Vo apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hain. Aisa nahi hota hai (He must be dealing with his own problems. Those who are criticising him are thinking from their perspective. Two clashing perspectives can only be sorted out with a conversation. Both parties are applying their own logic. This is not how things are done)”.

Diljit has been facing a lot of backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in ‘Sardar Ji 3’. The Pakistani actress had criticised Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror strike, which followed the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April this year.

The attack in Pahalgam had claimed the lives of 26 tourists including a Nepali national. The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group.

India had destroyed 9 terror camps deep in the territory of Pakistan, which briefly led to the military stand-off between the nuclear armed nations.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on India's 2036 Olympic Vision

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on 2036 Olympic Vision

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers