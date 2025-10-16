Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt-starrer "All The Best" turns 16, Rohit Shetty thanks young fans for making "reels" on the movie

Mumbai Oct 16 (IANS) Rohit Shetty took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he celebrated 16 years of his hit comedy "All The Best", a film that went on to become one of Bollywood's most-loved comic kicks.

Sharing a video montage on Instagram featuring hilarious moments and dialogues from the film, Shetty wrote, "16 YEARS AGO made this movie… I feel humbled and blessed when I see kids and youngsters still giving so much love to all the characters and keep making reels. Love you guys. ALL THE BEST."

Released in 2009, "All The Best" starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Bipasha Basu, Fardeen Khan, Mugda Ghodse, Johnny Laver, and the late actor Atul Parchure in important leads along with Sanjay Mishra. The film produced by Ajay Devgn's FFilms and directed by Rohit Shetty was a massive box office success and went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year.

The video shared by Shetty featured some of the most iconic sequences from the movie – Sanjay Dutt's comedic timing with Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Devgn's hilarious confusion scenes and Johnny Lever's rib-tickling silent one-liners that continue to circulate on social media as memes and reels even today. Talking about Rohit Shetty, apart from "All The Best", his other blockbuster comedy film Golmaal, starring Ajay Devgn and Arshad Warsi, remains a fan favourite, spawning over four hit instalments.

Apart from comedies, Rohit Shetty's "Singham", "Simba", and "Sooryavanshi" films have cemented his reputation for creating larger-than-life cop universes in Bollywood.

On the work front, Shetty's last release, the action drama Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, received mixed reactions from the audience. It also starred Arjun Kapoor in a negative role.

For the uninitiated, Rohit Shetty is the son of legendary action choreographer M.B. Shetty and continues to carry forward his father's cinematic legacy.

--IANS

