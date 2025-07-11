July 11, 2025 7:16 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn roars like ‘Singham’ over Hindi-Marathi Language controversy

Ajay Devgn roars like ‘Singham’ over Hindi-Marathi Language controversy

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn slipped into ‘Singham’ mode as he calmly responded to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language debate.

Addressing the media at the trailer launch event of “Son of Sardaar 2,” the actor was asked about the ongoing language debate. In his trademark 'Singham' style, Ajay didn’t say much—he simply responded with his iconic dialogue, “Aata Majhi Satakli.”

The controversy began in April when the Maharashtra government mandated that state-run primary schools include Hindi as a third language, alongside English and Marathi. The decision was said to align with the national three-language policy, which requires students to learn three languages during their schooling.

In addition, several incidents of MNS workers attacking non-Marathi speakers surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media.

Many celebrities have shown support for linguistic diversity. Singer Udit Narayan recently weighed in on the Hindi-Marathi language debate, highlighting the importance of honoring local language and culture. He also stressed that every language spoken in India deserves equal respect and appreciation. Udit told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra, and it is my 'Karma bhoomi' (workplace). So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important.”

Echoing similar sentiments, veteran singer Anoop Jalota shared, “See, every language is very important in our country. And we like Marathi very much. I also sing in Marathi. Hindi is the mother tongue of our country. So, we have to speak it everywhere. But if we know other languages, it is good for everyone. Learn other languages and speak them. And speak your mother tongue Hindi.”

‘CID’ fame actor Hrishikesh Pandey noted that while showing respect for one’s local language is commendable, learning a new language isn't always easy for everyone. In an interview with IANS, Pandey expressed, “Marathi is Maharashtra’s pride, just like Gujarati in Gujarat or Bengali in Bengal. It’s good to respect local languages. But this is India. People come from all states for work. Not everyone can learn a new language instantly.”

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray voiced their opposition to the inclusion of Hindi as a third language in Marathi-medium and other government-run schools.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Gurugram tennis player Radhika cremated as academy colleagues remain in shock

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Siraj pays tribute to late Diogo Jota with emotional No. 20 celebration at Lord’s

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

Jamie Smith equals fastest to 1000 Test runs as wicketkeeper, breaks balls-faced record

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

India's gold reserves rise by $342 million, forex stands at $699.736 billion: RBI

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on India's 2036 Olympic Vision

'Padhoge-likhoge' mindset needs to be changed, India must plan for increasing medal tally: Sohail Khan on 2036 Olympic Vision

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

MoS Margherita meets US Secretary of State in Malaysia

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

‘Curbing urban Naxalism’: Maha CM defends Public Security Bill

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers after scoring a century in the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Joe Root surpasses Steve Smith for most Test hundreds among active cricketers