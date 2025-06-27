June 27, 2025 5:38 PM हिंदी

AIU provisionally suspends Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance

AIU provisionally suspends India's Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance. Photo credit: Reliance Foundation/X

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Middle-distance runner Twinkle Chaudhary, a multiple National Games medallist, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned steroid.

The 28-year-old, who claimed gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the National Games held in Uttarakhand earlier this year, also secured silver in the 800m and bronze in the mixed 4x400m relay. She tested positive for Methyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid listed as prohibited.

According to the AIU, Twinkle has been issued a “notice of allegation". A hearing will follow, allowing her to present her case.

Hailing from Jalandhar, Twinkle set a meet record with a time of 2:00.71 in the 800m at the 28th National Federation Athletics Championships in Kochi this April. She also earned a silver in the same event at the Taiwan Open earlier this month, clocking 2:06.96, and finished fourth in the 800m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, in May.

Her suspension adds to India's ongoing struggles with doping violations in athletics. In May, quarter-miler Sneha Kolleri was also suspended after testing positive for Stanozolol, another anabolic steroid. Kolleri had been part of India’s squad for the Asian Championships but was withdrawn following the failed test. Twinkle Chaudhary is associated with the Reliance Foundation and trains at its facilities under Athletics Director James Hillier.

India continues to rank poorly in global doping statistics. According to the 2023 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) data, India had the highest rate of adverse findings among nations that conducted over 5,000 tests, with a rate of 3.8%. Of the 2,04,809 tests conducted globally, 1,820 were positive, and India accounted for 214 of them, making up over 11% of total violations.

The Sports Ministry has pledged a stronger fight against doping, including a more intensive awareness campaign. An updated National Anti-Doping Act, addressing WADA’s concerns regarding government interference, is also expected to be tabled in Parliament soon.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

