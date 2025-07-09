Two killed as IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) An Indian Air Force fighter jet 'Jaguar' crashed in Bhanuda village under the Rajaldesar police station area of Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, reportedly claiming two lives.

Churu SP Jai Yadav confirmed the crash and said police teams have been dispatched to the site.

"Severely mutilated body parts have been recovered near the wreckage," he said.

A massive crater has formed at the crash site, and aircraft debris is scattered across the area.

Eyewitnesses from the village said the aircraft was seen falling from the sky in flames and crashed in a field near Charanan Mohalla on Sikrali Road. Burning parts of the jet were found scattered within a 200-foot radius.

Villagers from Bhanuda and nearby areas rushed to the site.

Locals suspect one or two personnel may have been aboard the jet at the time of the crash.

Human remains and aircraft debris are spread widely across the impact zone. Further details are awaited from the Indian Air Force.

This is the third Jaguar fighter jet crash this year. Earlier, a Jaguar crashed in Haryana's Panchkula on March 7, and another near Jamnagar in Gujarat on April 2.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine, ground-attack fighter-bomber, available in single and twin-seat variants.

Despite its vintage status, these planes are widely used by the IAF and have been heavily upgraded over the years.

