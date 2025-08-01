August 01, 2025 1:29 PM हिंदी

AIFF appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach of men’s national team

AIFF appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach of men’s national team

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have confirmed the appointment of head coach Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Football Team.

The decision comes after the AIFF Executive Committee approved the appointment from a three-man short list submitted by the AIFF Technical Committee. The other two contenders were former India head coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, who previously managed the Slovakia national team.

A former India midfielder and now an AFC Pro Licensed coach, the 48-year-old becomes the first Indian to take charge of the national team since Savio Medeira in 2012. He also becomes the first Indian to take the full-time reign of the national team since Sukhwinder.

Jamil has worked his way through the Indian football ecosystem having made an impact on the I-League, I-League 2 and the Indian Super League. His time with Aizawl FC saw the team win their only top-flight title. He joined Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2023–24 season and led them to the Super Cup semifinals and later to a runner-up finish and an ISL semifinal spot in the next.

He follows after an underwhelming stint by FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the national team with only one win in over a year.

Jamil’s first challenge will be a huge one as India take part in the CAFA Nations Cup, after Malaysia withdrew from the tournament, which is outside the official FIFA calendar, in preparation for the two AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore in October.

India have been placed in Group B and will play hosts Tajikistan on August 29, defending champions Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

India suffered a heartbreaking 0-1 away defeat to Hong Kong in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round, following a goalless draw against Bangladesh in the opener.

--IANS

aaa/bc

LATEST NEWS

India's sugar production to rise 18 pc YoY, exports likely to touch 2 million in next season

India's sugar production to rise 18 pc YoY, exports likely to touch 2 million in next season

Ola Electric’s market share halves, July sales plunge over 57 pc

Ola Electric’s market share halves, July sales plunge over 57 pc

AIFF appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach of men’s national team

AIFF appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach of men’s national team

Mohit Suri explains how Ahaan Panday’s assistant director stint ultimately made him the star of generation

Mohit Suri explains how Ahaan Panday’s assistant director stint ultimately made him the star of generation

Kussh S Sinha clears his stand on Nikita Roy's getting fewer screens amid Saiyaara wave

Kussh S Sinha clears his stand on Nikita Roy's getting fewer screens amid Saiyaara wave

‘Mandala Murder’ creator Gopi Puthran says ‘over time, symbols became our language’

‘Mandala Murder’ creator Gopi Puthran says ‘over time, symbols became our language’

India surpassed Japan to become world's third-largest solar energy producer: Minister

India surpassed Japan to become world's third-largest solar energy producer: Minister

vijay sethupathi, nithya menen, pandiraj, thalaivan thalaivi, 50 crore gross (Photo : IANS/Sathya Jyothi Films/X)

Collections of Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivi' go past Rs 50 crore mark

Kiara Advani celebrates ‘most special’ b’day with baby, husband and parents

Kiara Advani celebrates ‘most special’ b’day with baby, husband and parents

South Africa all geared up to break Pakistan Champions’ dream in WCL 2025 final

South Africa all geared up to break Pakistan Champions’ dream in WCL 2025 final