June 25, 2025 5:03 PM हिंदी

AICWA demands immediate suspension of Diljit Dosanjh’s social media accounts in India

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film is catching fire at a brisk pace. After slamming the actor-singer, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has now demanded the immediate suspension of all social media accounts of him in India.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICWA has also demanded removal of all his songs and movies from platforms like YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn & OTT platforms, permanent ban on his live concerts and public performances across India.

The association has also called for full investigation into the funding of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, and nationwide ban on its release. They have also appealed to the Chairman of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to reject certification of all future films involving Diljit Dosanjh and to boycott him completely from Indian cinema.

Earlier, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association had issued a statement calling for nationwide boycott of the film, and has also urged artists across the film industries of India to not engage with Diljit in any capacity for any project including live events.

He said in a statement, "Despite knowing the recent brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 26 innocent Indian lives were lost at the hands of Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, Diljit Dosanjh has shockingly chosen to cast a Pakistani artist. This decision comes at a time when the entire nation, 140 crore Indians, the government, the opposition, and citizens across all walks of life, are united against Pakistan and standing in solidarity with the families of the martyred".

Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, AICWA had officially boycotted all Pakistani artists from working in India. They had warned the Indian film and music industry that any violation of this patriotic stand would face strict consequences.

Hania was accused of posting anti-India content on her social media in the light of Operation Sindoor, India’s counter-terror strike on Pakistan after Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam in April.

--IANS

aa/

