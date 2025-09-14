AICWA condemns India–Pakistan cricket match in Asia Cup, appeals citizens to boycott the match

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned and opposed the India–Pakistan cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday.

The body has already banned Pakistani artistes from working in India, and had called for the boycott of Indian films which starred Pakistani artistes.

They said in a statement, “At a time when our nation is mourning the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 innocent Indians were mercilessly killed by Pakistani terrorists after being asked about their religion and slaughtered in front of their families, holding a cricket match with Pakistan is nothing short of an insult to our martyrs and their families. The Government of India has already taken historic steps against Pakistan, including stopping trade with Pakistan, blocking the flow of water through shared rivers, and severing cultural ties”.

Earlier, AICWA had imposed a ban on actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. The body said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised money over the nation’s pride, attempting to normalise ties with a terrorist nation under the garb of sports. They called the match a sheer betrayal to the sacrifice of our soldiers and civilians who lost their lives to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

They further mentioned, “On behalf of the entire Indian film industry and the people of India, AICWA makes a strong and urgent appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to immediately intervene and cancel this match with Pakistan. The Indian film industry, actors, actresses, filmmakers, and everyone associated, must also openly oppose this match, because this is the time to stand united for the nation and for those brave soldiers and innocent citizens who sacrificed their lives for India. We call upon the film industry and the people of India to boycott BCCI and its actions that place profit above patriotism”.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, had said that it’s a compulsion for India to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup as the tournament is organised by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) or ICC. He maintained that India doesn’t play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan.

However, India had boycotted the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka due to strained diplomatic relations and security concerns at the time. India also pulled out of the 2008 Champions Trophy in Pakistan citing security concerns.

--IANS

aa/