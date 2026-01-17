AI to be a defining force in India’s digital transformation journey: Govt official

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) As India moves from connectivity to an era of intelligence, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a defining force, according to a senior government official.

India is approaching AI with a clear conviction and innovation must be aligned with responsibility, transparency and public trust, said Amit Agrawal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications,.

Addressing the annual forum of telecom and digital ministers from the 11 ASEAN Member States, he reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to ASEAN-India digital cooperation.

Agrawal said they have collectively worked to narrow digital divides, strengthen infrastructure and ensure that digital transformation serves as a force for inclusion, resilience, and economic growth.

The government official stressed upon India’s rapid digital transformation, including 4G coverage, the world’s fastest 5G rollout, expanded rural broadband connectivity through BharatNet and India’s emergence as a major manufacturing hub.

He also highlighted Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) such as Aadhaar, UPI, and DigiLocker as platforms for inclusive growth and efficient service delivery.

The Sanchar Saathi initiative for telecom user protection and fraud prevention solutions were also shared with ASEAN partners.

The country also emphasised the role of AI, outlining the IndiaAI Mission, with a strong focus on safe and trusted technology.

India also expressed readiness to collaborate with ASEAN on AI capacity building, standards development, and practical use cases.

The meeting deliberated on key issues aimed at strengthening regional digital cooperation, with a focus on digital inclusion and integration.

It also acknowledged the adoption of the ASEAN–India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, aimed at strengthening cooperation on Digital Public Infrastructure, Financial Technology, Cybersecurity, AI, Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing, and Sustainable Financing and Investment.

The member countries also noted the progress made in implementing the cooperation activities in the ASEAN-India 2025 Digital Work Plan through capacity-building programmes..

—IANS

na/