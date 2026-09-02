AI job salaries surge 23 pc since 2024 as legacy tech pay slips: Report

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Salaries of artificial intelligence (AI)-related jobs in India have compounded 23 per cent between 2024 and 2026 while pay in some legacy technology roles has fallen, widening a compensation divide in the job market, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from jobs platform foundit said AI recorded 12 per cent year‑on‑year salary growth last year, the highest among tracked categories, followed by Computer & Network Security and Semiconductors at 9 per cent each.

The report noted that sectors such as computer hardware and e‑commerce saw pay declines and IT services stagnated over the last two years.

Entry‑level AI professionals with 0–3 years of experience earn Rs 8.87–15.41 LPA, rising to Rs 70.99–89.24 LPA for those with more than 15 years’ experience.

AI compensation varies sharply by location, reflecting where specialised employers and mature technology ecosystems are clustered. Bengaluru remains India's highest-paying market, supported by its density of product companies, AI-first startups and global capability centres.

Senior AI professionals in Bengaluru earn Rs 61.70–91.25 LPA — roughly 10–15 per cent more than in NCR or Mumbai, and up to 40 per cent more than in Chennai at the senior end. Hyderabad is emerging as the closest challenger, backed by expanding GCC and product engineering investments.

Cybersecurity records an even higher salary ceiling of Rs 97.81 LPA, the highest across the categories tracked, the report added.

By contrast, entry pay in Information Technology and IT Services starts at Rs 2.68–5.08 LPA and reaches Rs 57.55–72.13 LPA at over 15 years, with both categories recording a 1 per cent pay decline in the last year.

"Companies are getting selective about what they pay a premium for. Experience on its own no longer commands the strongest raises — what matters is whether a skill fills a capability gap the business needs; whether that is building AI systems, securing infrastructure, automating factories or delivering specialised healthcare," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Sinha said professionals should understand that salary growth will increasingly follow those who keep deepening and renewing their skills as business needs shift.

Salary growth outside technology is concentrated in areas building new capabilities. Over two years, semiconductors have compounded 17 per cent (7 per cent, then 9 per cent) and industrial automation 13 per cent (5 per cent, then 8 per cent)—both accelerating in the last two years.

Senior salaries reach Rs 58.90 LPA in industrial automation and Rs 48.49 LPA in semiconductors. Automotive recorded 6 per cent growth in the last year.

Medical Practice saw 8 per cent salary growth and senior compensation of Rs 56.70 LPA, followed by Medical Devices at 6 per cent and Pharmaceuticals at 4 per cent.

—IANS

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