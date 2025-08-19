August 19, 2025 10:56 AM हिंदी

AI-generated mythological drama ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ to arrive in cinemas on Hanuman Jayanti 2026

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) The upcoming AI-generated mythological film based on Lord Hanuman has a title, ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’, and it is set to bow in cinemas on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

The new-age production draws deeply from the sacred epic of the Ramayaṇa and revered Puraṇic texts, and re-creates centuries-old stories, using cutting-edge AI, into a visual odyssey.

The production is anchored by a team of over 50+ engineers, who work closely with cultural scholars and literary experts to script an authentic narrative. The majestic project is built on efficiency, speed, and creative experimentation.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment said, “From Airlift to Shakuntala Devi and from Toilet-Ek Prem Katha to Ram Setu, Abundantia has proudly and successfully championed uniquely Indian stories and storytellers. With innovation in our DNA, we constantly push boundaries of story-telling possibilities, and I am delighted that we are partnering with Vijay and his amazing team at Collective to harness cutting-edge tech & tools to tell one of India’s most iconic stories – the story of Lord Hanuman – in a never-before manner”.

He further mentioned, “Hanuman Ji is not just a God and a beacon of our culture but he is also a symbol of eternal faith, devotion and strength for hundreds of millions of his worshippers around the world. We take the responsibility of telling this story with immense gratitude and humility and look forward to a fulfilling journey”.

Collective Artists Network and Abundantia Entertainment have joined forces to bring the epic story to life. This collaboration honours that heritage while fearlessly embracing the cutting edge of storytelling technology, uniting sacred tradition with the future of storytelling. Adding to its cultural texture, the soundtrack will be created by Trilok, the world’s first AI-powered band, known for blending Indian spiritual traditions with contemporary sound.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network shared, “At Collective, we live where culture, creators, and technology converge. With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process”..

“We are thrilled to partner with Vikram and the incredible team at Abundantia Entertainment on this landmark project, combining our shared passion for storytelling with next-generation tools to bring this epic to life like never before”, he added.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release across major international markets.

--IANS

aa/

