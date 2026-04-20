AI firms invest 4 times more in core capabilities, leaders see 39 pc returns: Report

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Technology companies with successful artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives invest up to four times more in core capabilities such as data quality, governance, AI-ready talent and change management, even as only 39 per cent of technology leaders are confident of seeing positive financial returns from their AI investments, a report said on Monday.

According to a report by Gartner, higher investments in foundational areas play a critical role in driving AI success across enterprises.

The report has outlined six key shifts needed to realise AI value, including building AI-first data and analytics capabilities, redesigning teams for human and AI collaboration, and strengthening context and data infrastructure to support AI systems.

It also highlighted the need for integrated engineering practices, trust-based governance models and a move beyond traditional return on investment (ROI) metrics towards long-term value creation.

“Organisations with advanced AI-ready data and analytics capabilities are achieving up to 65 per cent higher business outcomes, including revenue growth and cost optimisation,” Gartner said.

“D&A leaders play a central role in achieving their organisation’s AI value ambition,” said Rita Sallam, Distinguished VP Analyst, Gartner Fellow and Chief of Research at Gartner.

Sallam noted that through 2030, the mandate for D&A leaders will be to build strong foundational capabilities, including trusted data and context-driven intelligence, requiring shifts in how teams operate, scale and create value.

However, challenges remain. Only 23 per cent of IT leaders are highly confident in their organisation’s ability to manage security and governance while deploying generative AI tools.

“Without trust in the data, outputs and decisions of AI models, there is no value from AI,” Sallam said.

Earlier, another report flagged that tech firms accelerated job cuts in the first quarter of 2026, with over 73,200 layoffs by 95 companies.

It pointed out that within two weeks, Snap Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Meta Platforms and Oracle Corporation announced layoffs as firms streamline operations to cut costs and shift resources toward artificial intelligence.

--IANS

ag/na