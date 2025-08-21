Ahead of Bengal visit, PM Modi says Centre committed to development of Kolkata

August 21, 2025 6:21 PM हिंदी

Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate three new metro services in Kolkata on Friday and take a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Airport) Metro station.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend a government programme in this regard, along with a public meeting in Dum Dum Central Jail Ground.

Taking to his X account, PM Modi on Thursday said, "It is always a delight to be among the people of Kolkata, a city whose development we are greatly committed to. Tomorrow's programmes in the city are mainly focussed on connectivity. The metro services, which will be flagged off, include Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah–Esplanade and Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes. Connectivity to and from the airport as well as the IT hub areas will be enhanced."

PM Modi also said that public anger against the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government is increasing with each passing day.

"I am eager to be among @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas at a rally in Kolkata. With each passing day, public anger against the TMC is increasing. West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda," he said in an X post.

This will be the second time the Prime Minister will take a metro ride in Kolkata.

In March 2024, PM Modi had inaugurated the country's first underwater metro in Kolkata and took the first ride under Hooghly river.

On Friday, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he will flag off the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road.

In addition, through video conferencing, he will also flag off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.

He will also undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

At the public event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate these metro sections and a newly constructed subway at Howrah Metro Station.

The Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service will significantly improve the access to the airport.

The Sealdah-Esplanade metro will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes.

The Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro section will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub.

These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 7.2-km-long six-lane elevated Kona Expressway worth more than Rs 1,200 crore.

It will enhance connectivity between Howrah, surrounding rural areas and Kolkata, saving hours of travel time and giving significant boost to trade, commerce, and tourism in the region.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

--IANS

sch/khz

