Ahan Shetty calls Sunny Deol ‘father figure’ & Varun Dhawan as ‘older brother’, expresses gratitude

Mumbai Jan 22 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty who is all geared up for his upcoming movie Border 2, has expressed gratitude to Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for being like family on sets.

Taking to his social media account, the Tadap actor shared pictures of the primary starcast of Border 2 and thanked each one of them.

Calling Sunny Deol as a father figure, Ahan wrote, “Sunny Sir — A true father figure to me on set. You showed me what quiet strength, humility, and unwavering dedication really look like. There’s something incredibly grounding about being around someone who carries so much legacy, yet remains so deeply human.”

Highlighting his equation with co-star Varun Dhawan, Ahan wrote, “Varun — I look up to you as an older brother and will always be grateful for the love and support you’ve given me throughout this journey. You showed up every single day focused, sincere, and always giving more than what was ever asked of you. That generosity stays with me.”

For actor Diljit Dosanjh who is also a part of Border 2, Ahan wrote, “Diljit Sir— The way you embraced me like a younger brother and always rooted for me means more than I can put into words. A warmth that can’t be taught. Full of kindness, laughter, and an energy that instantly puts everyone at ease. Being around you reminded me that joy is just as important as hard work.”

He also penned a gratitude note for costar and actress Mona Singh that read, “Mona Ma’am — You aren’t just an incredible actor but also a genuinely kind and grounded human being. It was an absolute pleasure working with you and sharing the screen with someone so inspiring.”

For co-star Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha, Ahan wrote, “Sonam — You carry grace in the simplest, most effortless way. Every moment around you felt calm, respectful, and real. Anya — Remembered as a quiet, calm presence with such brilliant acting instincts. You say so much without saying a word, and that stayed with me.”

The note for Medha read, “Medha — Your honesty and freshness were a reminder of why new journeys are just as inspiring as seasoned ones.”

He also expressed gratitude and thanked the makers of Border 2 in his carousel post.

Ahan captioned the post as, “Some journeys stay with you long after the work is done, simply because of the people you meet along the way. Beyond the cameras and the lights, it was the respect, the kindness, and the love for the craft that made this experience what it was. Truly thankful for the memories, the learning, and the people who made it all so meaningful. Just a day away from the film being out for the entire world to see. Feeling grateful, excited, and a little nervous. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it.”

Earlier, Ahan had spoken about 'testing times' post his debut Tadap in 2021, through a heartfelt post on his social media account.

He wrote, “December 3, 2021… Tadap, my first film. The beginning of a dream I stepped into with hope, fear, and everything in between,” wrote Ahan.

“What followed tested me deeply… Periods of uncertainty, quiet struggles, and lessons that only time and patience can teach. Growth rarely comes without pain, and every moment shaped who I am today,” he added.

The actor further expressed gratitude for all the learning lessons and said that he was now looking forward to his second Bollywood movie. “I’m grateful for all of it. January 23, 2026… Just a few days away now from my second film, Border 2, coming to you. A new chapter born from patience, perseverance, and belief. With a fuller heart, steadier faith, and the same dream, now stronger than ever.”

He added, “I hope you’ll stand with us, experience this journey, and support this film from the heart. It would mean more than words can express.”

Talking about Border 2, the movie along with Ahan Shetty, also stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and is all slated to release on January 23, this year.

–IANS

rd/