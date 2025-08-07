August 07, 2025 12:29 PM हिंदी

Ahaan Panday: Promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Ahaan Panday has shared a note expressing his gratitude for the love coming his way for his work in “Saiyaara” and promised that he will work twice as hard and be twice as good in his upcoming films.

Ahaan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images of himself as Krish from the film, which also stars Aneet Padda.

In the caption section, he first addressed his “dadi” and wished she could see him as Krish.

“Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi.

“(I never imagined I would receive so much love. Dadi always used to call me her raj (princess/king). I wish she could see Krish today. I always used to tell God that even if the world doesn’t love me, I know… among the stars, there’s one—my lone star—my dadi. She’ll be watching me from up there… and smiling. —This is just for you, Dadi.)”

The actor said that he doesn’t know “what lies ahead for” him.

“But I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones, I feel it for every single one of you, and I’ll feel it forever and ever and ever. I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet.”

“The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all, thank you for this miracle, I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge)”

--IANS

dc/

