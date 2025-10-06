After Canada crackdown, Intelligence flags UK as operational base for Khalistan modules

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) With India and Canada resetting ties, the Khalistan elements have much to worry about. Canada has been acting on the Intelligence that India has been providing, and more importantly, the country is acknowledging that the problem posed by these elements is real.

The listing of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity was a major step taken by Canada. With the scope of action against the Khalistani elements widening thanks to cooperation between India and Canada, these elements are likely to strengthen their base in the United Kingdom, Intelligence Bureau officials say.

In the UK, these elements have sizeable support. However, they do not have a base like they have in Canada. The United Kingdom has a long history when it comes to the Khalistan movement. There have been protests frequently outside the Indian High Commission, and referendums too have been held on many occasions.

These elements have disrupted the screening of the movie Emergency, and the theatre management was accused by the people of not being helpful. These elements have also held a protest and tried to disrupt the visit by India’s Foreign Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, to the UK.

Further, the UK Charity Commission recently allowed a British Gurdwara to retain plaques bearing the word Khalistan. India has on many occasions raised the issue, but the UK has dismissed it off stating that everyone has a right to free speech.

Canada, on the other hand, has acknowledged the problem. The country has decided to deal first with the financial aspect relating to the issue. It has been identifying and tightening the noose around charities which are funding the Khalistani terror network.

A recent report by the Canadian Finance Ministry classified the Khalistan terrorism along with the Hezbollah and Hamas. It also warned that these extremists are exploiting charitable organisations to fund their activities. This in itself is a major admission and a clear sign that, for the Khalistanis, there are only bad days ahead in Canada.

These developments have led Indian agencies to suggest that they may move a major chunk of their operations to the UK. No major action has been taken against their activities so far in the UK, and hence, the Khalistan forces feel that this would be a safe haven now compared to Canada.

Although a majority of Sikhs do not believe in this movement, the Khalistanis still have a considerable amount of support among the community. There are 525,865 Sikhs in the UK according to the 2021 census. This makes the UK the home to the second-largest Sikh diasporic population in the world after Canada.

Indian officials say that the pro-Khalistanis have been getting away since they are only indulging in protests and small-time violence. However, for the UK, it would be a challenge if these elements start moving their terror and planning operations out of Canada and into the UK.

Things are likely to be different then, and the UK authorities would have no choice but to act as such activities will threaten national security. Officials in India are, however, confident that they will convince the UK to cooperate, like they did in the case of Canada.

After Justin Trudeau stepped down and Mark Carney took over as Prime Minister, ties between India and Canada improved significantly. Not just in terms of security, but both nations are talking economics and looking for a long-term relationship.

The bases that the Khalistani elements are trying to set up in the UK are worrisome for India. After getting the better of them in Canada, India would not want another headache that could come from the UK.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be on his first official visit to India on October 8 and 9. While he would discuss trade and economic issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, security-related issues would be on the table. Khalistan would be the main issue that India would raise when it comes to security. India hopes that the UK, like Canada, would understand the gravity of the problem and act against it.

Indian officials say that they are willing to provide all information about these elements so that the UK can act on it.

