After becoming VP, first priority will be to protect Constitution of India: Justice Reddy (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) INDIA Bloc’s vice presidential candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, on Saturday said that his foremost priority after assuming office would be to protect and defend the Constitution of India — calling it the highest duty of the Vice President.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Justice Reddy answered a wide range of questions, from whether political arithmetic is in his favour, to his views on the TDP siding with the NDA, and the recent criticism from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: After becoming Vice President, what will be your first priority?

Justice Reddy: I could talk about my priorities for an hour, but my first and foremost priority will be to protect and defend the Constitution of India. That is the biggest duty of the Vice President.

IANS: Do you think the arithmetic favours you? Is the majority in your favour? Are you fighting for victory or is this fight more symbolic?

Justice Reddy: I don't think there's anything symbolic about this contest. That's a misunderstanding. In Parliament, while we see the numbers of parties, the actual voters are individual Members of Parliament. I appeal to each MP to consider my candidature. Rather than appealing to political parties, I appeal to individual MPs to take an appropriate and conscious decision.

IANS: The TDP will be choosing the NDA’s vice presidential pick. They’re not ready to support the Congress candidate. What do you say to that?

Justice Reddy: Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu know me well, and I know them too. They haven’t explicitly stated that they’ll support the NDA candidate. They’ve only said that they are part of the NDA and have to go with them. Let’s see what happens.

IANS: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is calling you a supporter of Naxalites. What’s your response?

Justice Reddy: I have not done anything in the past that would make anyone label me as a supporter of Naxalism. Amit Shah is referring to a particular judgment — but that wasn’t even my judgment. I merely authored it, and it was a judgment of the Supreme Court. Three attempts were made to nullify it, all of which failed. A review petition was filed and also dismissed. So, calling me a Naxalite supporter has no basis. I won’t say much — he is the Union Home Minister. Perhaps he didn’t get the chance to read the full judgment. Maybe someone briefed him incorrectly or they are trying to build a certain narrative.

IANS: Are you proud of your decision regarding militia group Salwa Judum? Was it in the interest of human rights?

Justice Reddy: Whether the ruling was good or not is for society to decide. I won't say whether a particular judgment was good. Let the people and legal experts judge it.

IANS: Recently, the Supreme Court reprimanded LoP Rahul Gandhi and said no patriotic Indian has raised such questions regarding China’s occupation. Do you agree with this remark?

Justice Reddy: I can’t comment on the Supreme Court's remarks. The matter is sub judice. As a former judge, I don't think it’s appropriate for me to comment on court observations.

IANS: What is your opinion on the caste census? Telangana has actively participated in it.

Justice Reddy: I am very happy. The caste census provides an opportunity to understand and learn about the structure of society. The process went well. Once the report is out, everyone will be able to see and analyze it for themselves.

IANS: What is your view on Operation Sindoor?

Justice Reddy: I’m not a security expert. Innocent people were killed, and no one supports killers. Is there anyone in India who doesn’t feel the same way about the Pahalgam attack? The entire nation has a unanimous opinion, and I share that sentiment. However, I haven’t gone into the details of Operation Sindoor or analysed it. It’s a security matter, and without complete knowledge, it wouldn't be right for me to comment.

IANS: Was it a mistake to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir? Has the situation improved?

Justice Reddy: I don't believe my opinion is relevant right now. The Supreme Court has already said everything on it. Should I, as a former judge, comment on a Supreme Court ruling? If I do that, how would I be any different from others?

IANS: In Karnataka, a woman admitted to giving false testimony about her missing daughter, fuelling conspiracy theories about mass burials in a temple town. What’s your take?

Justice Reddy: I believe it's a matter under investigation. Let the findings come out first before jumping to conclusions.

