August 01, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan ranked world's most food-insecure nation: FAO

Afghanistan ranked world's most food-insecure nation: FAO (File image)

Kabul, August 1 (IANS) Afghanistan remains the most food-insecure country across the world, with 75 per cent people facing livelihood instability and more than 12 million urgently requiring food aid as drought and poverty deepens in the nation, a UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report detailed on Friday.

According to the FAO report, Afghanistan has once again been ranked at the top in the list of nations facing food insecurity in 2024 and 2025. The report released by FAO on Wednesday stated that 295 million people in 53 nations are facing acute hunger, which showcases a rise of 13 million compared to 2023, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan has been included in the FAO's chronic hunger list since 2016, alongside Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Syria and Yemen due to political turmoil, humanitarian crisis and climate change impacts. Poverty remains one of the main drivers of worsening food insecurity in Afghanistan. The return of over 1.6 million Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan, falling international aid and strict economic restrictions have pushed millions of Afghans below the poverty line.

According to the UN, 75 per cent of Afghanistan's population faces livelihood insecurity and more than 12 million urgently require food assistance. Consecutive droughts, mass unemployment and damaged agricultural infrastructure have severely weakened domestic food production capacity of Afghanistan.

Crops have destroyed and livestock farming has been disrupted in Ghor and Badakhshan provinces of Afghanistan. Women and children are particularly vulnerable in Afghanistan. Taliban's restrictions on jobs and education of women have further cut families from critical sources of income.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that hunger-related deaths in Afghanistan will continue to surge sharply without increased humanitarian aid. FAO officials have said that Afghanistan’s food crisis demonstrates a dangerous mix of conflict, climate shocks, and collapsing livelihoods. Aid agencies have reiterated their call for support from international community, warning that Afghanistan risks spiraling into one of the world’s worst hunger disasters if there is no sustained funding and access for relief operations.

--IANS

int/akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland/X

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report (File image)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semifinals; Satwik-Chirag crash out of men's doubles section of Macau Open BWF World Series Super300 in Macau on Friday. BAI file photo

Macau Open: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semis; Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

A for Akhilesh..then F for FIR filed against SP leaders for involving children in protest

A for Akhilesh..then F for FIR filed against SP leaders for involving children in protest