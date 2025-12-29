Afghanistan: Nangarhar unaffected due to closure of Torkham crossing with Pakistan

Kabul, Dec 29 (IANS) Vegetable market in Afghanistan's Nangarhar remains unaffected even after Torkham crossing with Pakistan remaining shut for nearly three months, local media reported on Monday. Officials stated that there has been no major change in vegetable prices in the province and Nangarhar has become self-reliant in this sector.

"The closure of the Torkham crossing has had no impact on fruits and vegetables. Even if the road remains closed, there will be no problem. We are now self-sufficient in this area. Nangarhar has produced such a surplus of fruits and vegetables that we are now sending them to many other parts of the country. We had even loaded onions for export to Pakistan, but when the road closed, we redirected them to local markets," Afghan media outlet Tolo News quoted deputy head of the Nangarhar Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Union Stanagul Sherzad as saying.

Vegetable production in Nangarhar has increased and the vegetables are now distributed across other provinces of Afghanistan instead of exporting them to Pakistan. However, traders have demanded development of cold storage facilities to better protect their vegetables.

A trader in Nangarhar, Jamrud, said, "Previously, we relied on Pakistan, but now with the crossing closed, we are sending Nangarhar-grown vegetables to other provinces. We ask the government to help facilitate vegetable exports to other countries."

Mohammad Musa, another trader, said that their onions spoiled after the closure of Torkham crossing, however, they redirected them to other provinces. He urged the government to construct cold storage facilities so that they no longer rely on Pakistan.

Officials from Nangarhar’s Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said that several cold storage units have already been build in cooperation with the private sector. They added that construction of more cold storage facilities will soon start on 1,000 acres of land under the orders issued by Taliban administration.

On December 4, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan said that the trade routes with Pakistan will reopen only after strong assurances are received from the government in Islamabad.

In a statement shared on X, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of "illegally blocking" trade and transit routes with Afghanistan as a means of political and economic pressure which led to people from both nations facing losses.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again reiterates its position regarding the opening of trade routes with Pakistan. As the trade and transit routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan had been illegally blocked by Pakistan as a means of political and economic pressure, which brought serious losses to the people of both sides," Mujahid posted on X.

"Since Afghanistan meets its needs from numerous other countries, the Islamic Emirate has decided that, in order to expand trade and transit, and also for the welfare and honorable trade between the two sides, trade routes with Pakistan will reopen when strong assurances are obtained from the Pakistani government; so that in the future these routes are not closed due to political pressure, illegal use, or pressure on the people, and the rights of traders and people of both countries are protected," he added.

Earlier in October, Pakistan shut all trade routes with Afghanistan after Pakistani forces conducted attacks near the Durand Line. In response to Pakistan's attacks, Afghan forces also carried out attacks. After the closure of trade route, Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund urged industrialists and traders to use alternative trade routes instead of Pakistan.

