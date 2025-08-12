Afghan migrants expose massive corruption in Pakistan

Kabul, Aug 12 (IANS) Accusing them of of indulging in massive corruption, Afghan migrants have accused the local police authorities in Pakistan of harassing them by making wrongful arrests and demanding bribes for release despite having valid or pending immigration documents.

Afghan people residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi accused the Pakistani police of intensifying arrests of Afghans in recent weeks, with some detainees allegedly being released after they pay large amount of money, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to witnesses, the police personnel, often wearing plain clothes, ask for their passports and visas. If Afghans are unable to show their documents, uniformed officers reportedly come there in vehicles to arrest them.

On Monday, three Afghans arrested in Rawalpindi stated on social media that they were detained for about six hours, during which police asked them to pay money to secure their release. One of them said he paid Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 82,000 for the release while others said that they paid similar amounts.

Afghans in Pakistan who are waiting for visa processing said police was not accepting official embassy papers proving pending applications and were trying to detain them despite having valid documentation.

Afghan community members in Pakistan have urged the authorities to accelerate visa extensions for them to stop further harassment, wrongful arrests and alleged extortion by law enforcement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has announced that the repatriation of Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards who do not opt to return voluntarily will start on September 1.

As per the notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, the voluntary repatriation process of PoR cardholders will start immediately while the compulsory repatriation of remaining Afghan people will begin on September 1, The Express Tribune reported.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting considering rising security concerns and pressure on national resources. In the notification, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior said that the ongoing repatriation process for Afghan Citizen Card holders will start as per the earlier decision taken by the Interim Framework for the Return Process (IFRP).

Pakistan's Ministry of Interior said that it will collaborate with relevant international agencies, including the Taliban-led interim government, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and others to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

