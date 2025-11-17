November 17, 2025 6:35 PM हिंदी

AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal trump Bam Khatoon in group opener

East Bengal trump Bam Khatoon in Group B opener of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 in Wuhan, China, on Monday. Photo credit: AFC

Wuhan (China), Nov 17 (IANS) East Bengal FC saw off Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in their AFC Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Group B opener on Monday. The Red and Golds hit the ground running and took the lead as early as the fourth minute after two blocked attempts by Fazila Ikwaput saw the ball falling kindly to Shilky Hemam, who struck a low shot into the bottom right corner from just above the box.

The early strike set the tone for the remainder of the half as the Indian side dictated the tempo, limiting the IR Iran side Bam Khatoon to long-range efforts, with Sara Didar and Fatemeh Geraeli both trying their luck.

East Bengal doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute following a slick build-up which involved Amnah Nababi threading a perfectly-timed through ball to Ikwaput, who showed good ball control before slotting past Raha Yazdani.

Bam Khatoon almost conceded again three minutes later when Soumya Guguloth set up Resty Nanziri nicely inside the six-yard box, but the Ugandan midfielder skied her effort.

The Iranian outfit barely troubled Elangbam Panthoi Chanu at the other end, Geraeli testing the keeper from distance with a tame effort in the 39th minute.

The continuous waves of attacks finally yielded a goal for Bam Khatoon after Jyoti Chouhan’s handball led to Mona Hamoudi tucking home from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

BAM Khatoon emerged after the break with renewed intent, with Fatemeh Pasandideh testing Panthoi from outside the area before Geraeli saw her free-kick attempt at the hour mark sail over the bar.

East Bengal turned up the intensity in the closing stages with Ikwaput striking the post in the 79th minute from inside the box, while Yazdani kept out the Ugandan’s effort in the 84th minute with a low save.

Any hope of a BAM Khatoon fightback was extinguished three minutes later after Nanziri launched a spectacular effort from distance, which bent over Yazdani before settling into the back of the net to seal the win.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sudhir Mishra shares throwback picture of his 24-year-old self from ‘Khamosh’

Sudhir Mishra shares throwback picture of his 24-year-old self from ‘Khamosh’

India-US trade deal likely to be signed soon: Commerce Secretary

India-US trade deal likely to be signed soon: Commerce Secretary

Rs 68 crore Kapas Kranti Mission boosting cotton farming, ushering digital transformation: Report

Rs 68 crore Kapas Kranti Mission boosting cotton farming, ushering digital transformation: Report

Kajol shares her thought of the day, asks everybody to ‘stay sexy’

Kajol shares her thought of the day, asks everybody to ‘stay sexy’

10 ideal world destinations for a solo traveller

10 ideal world destinations for a solo traveller

ECI lists several firsts in smooth, high turnout Bihar elections

ECI lists several firsts in smooth, high turnout Bihar elections

Committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, says India after Hasina ICT verdict (File image)

Committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, says India after Hasina ICT verdict

Very special feat: PM Modi congratulates India’s Asian Archery C’ships medal winners (Credit: Narendra Modi/X)

Very special feat: PM Modi congratulates India’s Asian Archery C’ships medal winners

Sattvik diet: Nourishing body and mind for everyday balance

10 Sattvik diets for nourishing your body and mind

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi opposing appointment of interlocutor for Gorkhaland issue

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi opposing appointment of interlocutor for Gorkhaland issue