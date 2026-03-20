Adivi Sesh sheds light on logistics of shooting bilingual films

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has shared his experience of shooting bilingual films.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that he has written the script with Shaneil Deo, who doubles up as the director.

Talking about the process of approaching a bilingual story, the actor told IANS, “There's a certain beautiful flexibility from both of us. You have the freedom to voice your opinion. If I give a shot, and he doesn’t like it, he can say it to me on my face. It can be that simple and nobody's going to feel bad. There's no professional barriers of sorts. I can say the same if I don’t like the dialogue that he has given to me. We always tweak it, that’s what a true collaboration is. So it becomes very beautiful that way”.

He further mentioned, “Unfiltered honesty is the unsaid rule of our professional association. And the fact that we shot it in two different languages, he's a native Hindi speaker, I'm a native Telugu speaker. And so it meant that each of us had to take charge of one version in terms of the nativity, sensibility and the landing of it. So we had this beautiful rhythm where we would do the scene in Hindi first because he wanted to get his beats properly as a director for the scene. And once we did that, I would adapt it for Telugu in a way that I understood. And I would look for his acceptance if it fit the beats he already planned”.

That's how the film came to be. We shot every scene, every line, every take separately for Hindi, separately for Telugu. We even treated scenes differently. In Telugu, the punchline might be at the beginning of the scene. In Hindi, the punchline might be at the end of the scene or maybe in the next scene. So we treated the script itself differently”, he added.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, ‘Dacoit’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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