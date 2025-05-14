May 14, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

Adivi Sesh responds to Japanese fan's request seeking photo with him in Tokyo

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) A Japanese fan of actor Adivi Sesh, best known for his superhit films like 'Major' and 'Hit 2', is on cloud nine after having receiving a positive response from the actor to her wish of having a photo clicked with him when he visits Japan.

On Tuesday, the Japanese fan, on X, quoted a tweet which had a cute and fun video clip of actor Nani turning peace maker and getting actor Adivi Sesh to shake hands with actress Srinidhi Shetty after the latter played a prank on her by first holding out his hand for a handshake and then withdrawing it when she attempted to shake his hand.

The Japanese fan went on to say "Awwww" and posted a heart with an arrow symbol and a smiley which had its hand over its mouth.

The fan also went on to say, "I absolutely love Adivi @AdiviSesh! I wish he'd visit Tokyo someday. Would love to take a photo with him! #adivisesh"

Adivi responded to the message and said, "Soon," much to the fan's delight.

The lady, who responded to this reply from Adivi, went on to say, "I'm so happy my mind is blank. I’m definitely the happiest woman in the universe right now."

She also went on to add, "OMG, Adivi!!! Thank you so much for the quote RT! I’m super thrilled!I can’t wait for you to come to Tokyo! Please let’s take a photo together! #adivisesh You made my night! OMG OMG OMG."

Only a day before, the fan had gone on to put out another tweet on X in which she had said, "Even from Japan, I absolutely love Adivi because I’m drawn to people whose good nature shines through their expression."

--IANS

mkr/

