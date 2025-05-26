May 26, 2025 2:05 PM हिंदी

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur's bilingual action drama 'Dacoit' to hit screens on December 25

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) The makers of director Shaneil Deo's eagerly-waited pan-India action drama 'Dacoit', featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, on Monday announced that the film would hit screens on December 25 for Christmas this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Annapurna Studios, the production house which is presenting the film, released "From ROMANCE to RAGE. Witness a wicked fire between exes. #DACOITFire out now!#DACOIT IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 25th. #DacoitFromDec25th."

The makers also released a glimpse video of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The glimpse video shows Mrunal Thakur being addressed as Juliet in the film. There's a voiceover that tells Juliet that everybody has betrayed her and that he(referring to Adivi Sesh's character) isn't here to do that. Just when you think that the hero's character is to say something consoling to Mrunal's character, you hear Adivi Sesh, who appears to be a prisoner, saying, "I'm here to destroy you."

The film's makers have described it as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

While the film has been produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Sunil Narang has taken on the responsibility of being its co-producer with Annapurna Studios presenting it.

The story and screenplay of Dacoit have been jointly written by Sesh and Shanil Deo. Sources claim that the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will provide a great cinematic experience to audience.

Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer for the film, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Kodati Pavan Kalyan.

