Aditya Roy Kapur: Just gotten lucky with music in films I've been a part of

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, whose filmography boasts some of Bollywood’s loved soundtracks, from films such as Aashiqui 2, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Malang, Ludo his latest Metro…In Dino among many others, says he’s just been lucky with the music in the movies he has done.

Asked how important music is in shaping the emotional tone of a film for him as an actor, Aditya told IANS: “Honestly, I haven't given it much thought. We've just gotten lucky with the music in the films I've been a part of.”

Aditya says as an actor, he has no role in the creation of the music.

“So I can’t take any credit for it. But it adds so much. Music plays such a big part in our films that it's incredibly important—whether it’s being used to take the story forward or simply as entertainment, it really has to work. It can't be overstated how important music is.”

In terms of shaping the emotional tone of a film, Aditya agrees music can set the tone for the film.

Citing his 2013 film “Aashiqui 2” a s an example, he said: “In some cases, if the music is ready beforehand, like in Aashiqui, Mohit had the music from early on, and we played it a lot during the shoot. I remember those tunes really got into our system and definitely helped us get into an emotional space.”

“It acted as a catalyst, for sure. Even on set, sometimes if it’s a silent shot, a montage, or a scene without dialogue, the director might play a piece of music. If it's the right piece—at the right frequency—it can really enhance a performance. A lot of directors do this. That music might not end up in the final film, but in that moment, it can be a powerful tool for the actor.”

Aditya said that music “can definitely aid a performance.”

“It's a tool directors use, and when used right, it can be incredibly helpful,” he concluded.

--IANS

dc/