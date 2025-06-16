Aditya Roy Kapur: Anurag Basu’s wonderful at conveying a lot in just a silent moment

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that although his character in “Metro…In Dino” had plenty of dialogue in the film, working with filmmaker Anurag Basu also involved powerful silent moments.

Appreciating his balance between expressive dialogue and the subtlety of conveying emotion without words, Aditya told IANS: “Well, honestly, I actually had quite a bit to say in this film, so I think I’m talking quite a bit in the movie. But I think with Dada, like you said, he says a lot without dialogue as well, and there were lots of moments like that, which is wonderful.”

He said that sometimes an actor doesn't need five lines.

“You can say something with just a look, and he’s amazing at that. So for me, it was a mixture of both. I was definitely talking quite a bit—I had a lot to say, quite opinionated, and lots of takes on things.”

“But yeah, he’s wonderful at conveying a lot in just a silent moment, and that’s always lovely as an actor—to get to have scenes like that, to be nudged in that direction, and to get material like that,” he concluded.

With “Metro…In Dino”, Anurag returns with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy. Delving into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

--IANS

dc/