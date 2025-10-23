Aditya Rikhari reveals what he looks for in contestants of his new music reality show

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Aditya Rikhari, who serves as a mentor on the music reality show ‘I-popstar’, has shared what is that one quality of contestants that he absolutely cannot ignore.

Aditya’s latest song ‘Sahiba’ has exploded on social media, and is being liked for its honesty. Aditya feels the one thing that cannot be absolutely compromised is honesty.

During a recent chat with IANS, Aditya shared that for him, the melody, the genre comes later.

He told IANS, “I feel honesty should be there in the contestants towards their craft. Whatever the song is, it can be a plus or minus. If it comes with honesty, then everybody likes it”.

Aditya has emerged from the independent music scene rather than the mainstream Bollywood circuit, and has carved a space defined by raw emotion, lyrical honesty, and minimal yet soulful production. His songs often explore themes of love, loss, nostalgia, and quiet self-discovery, wrapped in smooth Hindi verses and mellow acoustic textures.

Tracks like ‘Faasla’, ‘Jhooti Jhooti Batein’, and ‘Kyun Main’ showcase his signature style, which is introspective writing paired with lo-fi instrumentation and gentle vocals that feel both intimate and cinematic. Rikhari’s music reflects the changing face of Indian pop, where digital platforms have allowed artists to speak directly to their audiences without intermediaries. He represents a generation that values authenticity over gloss, depth over drama.

Whether through a simple guitar melody or a layered electronic mix, Aditya Rikhari’s music captures the stillness of late nights and the ache of growing up. With his distinct tone and poetic vulnerability, he continues to redefine what independent Hindi pop can sound like, personal, soothing, and deeply human.

‘I-popstar’ streams on ‘Amazon MX Player’.

--IANS

aa/