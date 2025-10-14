Aditi Malikk celebrates her birthday with a heartfelt reflection on life and growth

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Television actress Aditi Malikk marked her birthday on a reflective note, choosing gratitude and growth over grand celebrations.

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, she spoke about how birthdays are not just about candles or numbers but a gentle reminder of life’s journey — one that shapes, teaches, and helps us evolve. Aditi Malikk shared a series of photos from her birthday celebrations, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on wisdom, growth, and gratitude.

The ‘Shararat’ actress wrote, “As you grow through life, not just in age, you start seeing birthdays differently. Yesterday wasn’t about candles or numbers..it was about gratitude. A birthday, I’ve realized, is a gentle reminder that time has passed through you, shaped you, taught you, and gifted you growth. It’s not about getting older… it’s about becoming a little more you. Thank you each & everyone for being a part of my growing journey.. let’s keep growing together..”

In the photos, the actress is seen striking cheerful poses with her husband and actor Mohit Malik, and their son, Ekbir. In one of the pictures, Mohit is seen lovingly holding Aditi with his arm wrapped around her neck, while in the next, he is feeding her a piece of pastry.

Mohit Malik penned a heartwarming note for his better half on her special day. Sharing their candid images, the ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor wrote, “She’s the pillar that holds everything together….our home, our hearts, and me. From being an incredible mother, daughter, wife, to carving her own space as a restaurateur she does it all with grace, strength and so much love.”

“It’s not easy being an actor’s wife, but she does it with such understanding and patience. I’m so proud of her journey, her rise, and the woman she continues to become. Lucky to have you, baby. Happy birthday,” added Mohit.

