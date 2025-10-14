October 14, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Aditi Malikk celebrates her birthday with a heartfelt reflection on life and growth

Aditi Malikk celebrates her birthday with a heartfelt reflection on life and growth

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Television actress Aditi Malikk marked her birthday on a reflective note, choosing gratitude and growth over grand celebrations.

Sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, she spoke about how birthdays are not just about candles or numbers but a gentle reminder of life’s journey — one that shapes, teaches, and helps us evolve. Aditi Malikk shared a series of photos from her birthday celebrations, accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on wisdom, growth, and gratitude.

The ‘Shararat’ actress wrote, “As you grow through life, not just in age, you start seeing birthdays differently. Yesterday wasn’t about candles or numbers..it was about gratitude. A birthday, I’ve realized, is a gentle reminder that time has passed through you, shaped you, taught you, and gifted you growth. It’s not about getting older… it’s about becoming a little more you. Thank you each & everyone for being a part of my growing journey.. let’s keep growing together..”

In the photos, the actress is seen striking cheerful poses with her husband and actor Mohit Malik, and their son, Ekbir. In one of the pictures, Mohit is seen lovingly holding Aditi with his arm wrapped around her neck, while in the next, he is feeding her a piece of pastry.

Mohit Malik penned a heartwarming note for his better half on her special day. Sharing their candid images, the ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor wrote, “She’s the pillar that holds everything together….our home, our hearts, and me. From being an incredible mother, daughter, wife, to carving her own space as a restaurateur she does it all with grace, strength and so much love.”

“It’s not easy being an actor’s wife, but she does it with such understanding and patience. I’m so proud of her journey, her rise, and the woman she continues to become. Lucky to have you, baby. Happy birthday,” added Mohit.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sonam Bajwa calls ‘Dil Dil Dil’ from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat her tribute to unforgettable melodies of the past

Sonam Bajwa calls ‘Dil Dil Dil’ from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat her tribute to unforgettable melodies of the past

Jennifer Aniston: I want my own DNA in a little person

Jennifer Aniston: I want my own DNA in a little person

PM Modi, Mongolian Prez Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Mongolian Prez Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

Vishal Jethwa on his journey in Bollywood: I have found my place

Vishal Jethwa on his journey in Bollywood: I have found my place

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna tells Amaal Mallik he nominated him with ‘no valid reason’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna tells Amaal Mallik he nominated him with ‘no valid reason’

Shameful to target Rana for the sake of your YouTube channel: Gambhir

Shameful to target Rana for the sake of your YouTube channel: Gambhir

Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall takes subtle dig at Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal

Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall takes subtle dig at Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal

Malaika Arora on Poison Baby: It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this

Malaika Arora on 'Poison Baby': It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this

Priyamani on the process of selecting roles: 'I chose parts that I like...'

Priyamani on the process of selecting roles: 'I chose parts that I like...'

Fatima Sana Shaikh thanks Manish Malhotra for a memorable, family-like Diwali gathering

Fatima Sana Shaikh thanks Manish Malhotra for a memorable, family-like Diwali gathering