Adani Total Gas posts 11 pc jump in Q3 profit, revenue up 17 pc

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Adani Total Gas (ATGL) on Thursday reported an 11 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December (Q3 FY26).

The company’s net profit for Q3 stood at Rs 159 crore, compared with Rs 142.38 crore recorded in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations showed strong growth during the quarter. Adani Total Gas posted revenue of Rs 1,631 crore in Q3 FY26 -- marking a 17 per cent increase over Rs 1,397.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

“Team ATGL has delivered yet another strong quarter with double‑digit growth in volumes, revenue and EBITDA,” said Suresh P. Manglani, CEO and ED, ATGL.

“Despite continued lower availability of APM gas and higher Henry Hub-linked RLNG prices, our diversified sourcing strategy enabled us to manage the gas basket efficiently and ensure uninterrupted supplies of PNG and CNG to all our customers,” Manglani added.

For Q3 FY26, ATGL’s standalone combined volume of CNG and PNG reached 289 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM), a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period last financial year.

The company added 18 new CNG stations, taking its total network to 680, while PNG household connections rose to 10.5 lakh, with more than 34,000 new homes added during the quarter.

Industrial and commercial connections also grew, with 148 new customers, taking the total to 9,751, the company said in the statement.

ATGL’s operational footprint with its joint venture, IOAGPL, showed even stronger growth.

Combined volumes reached 460 MMSCM, up 15 per cent year-on-year. The CNG network expanded to 1,120 stations with 41 new additions, while PNG household connections crossed 12.5 lakh, serving over 4 million people daily.

Industrial and commercial connections grew to 11,106, adding 222 new customers. The company has also completed 27,011 inch-kilometers of steel pipeline network across India.

Financially, ATGL’s EBITDA for Q3 FY26 rose to Rs 314 crore, while for the nine months, it reached Rs 919 crore.

The company managed supply challenges caused by a lower CNG APM allocation of 41 per cent and higher costs from alternative sources like New Well Gas, HPHT, and RLNG, ensuring uninterrupted service to all consumers.

