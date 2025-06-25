June 25, 2025 5:03 PM हिंदी

Adani Total Gas partners Jio-bp to enhance quality fuel supply to consumers

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility) on Wednesday announced a key collaboration to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for the consumers in the country.

Under this partnership, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units, within ATGL’s authorised Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners.

ATGL currently operates a network of 650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp has a network of 2,000 outlets.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies toward sustainable growth and innovation.

“It is our shared vision to provide a complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

ATGL, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies, is India’s leading city gas distribution (CGD) player, serving natural gas to households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists.

ATGL also offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV Charging, and LNG for the transportation segment. Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India, with a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores.

“We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India,” said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp.

Moreover, ATGL’s 50:50 joint venture with IOCL, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), has authorisation to supply PNG and CNG in 19 GAs, thus covering a total of 53 GAs and 125 districts in the country.

