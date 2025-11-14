Adani to invest Rs 63,000 crore for two energy projects in Assam, generate thousands of jobs

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Adani Power and Adani Green Energy -- two flagship Adani Group companies -- on Friday announced that they have received Letters of Award (LoA) from the Assam government for two transformative projects worth Rs 63,000 crore in the state.

Adani Power Ltd, India’s largest private sector power generator, will invest Rs 48,000 crore to set up a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra supercritical power plant in Assam.

Separately, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, intends to invest Rs 15,000 crore to set up two Pumped Storage Plants (PSP) in the state with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW.

AGEL has received an LoA for 500 MW of energy storage capacity, which will be catered from the above PSPs, according to the company statement.

The state-of-the-art thermal power plant and a pioneering pumped storage facility would see a collective investment of Rs 63,000 crore in the state.

“The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India’s growth story, and we are proud to contribute to its transformation. Our 3,200 MW thermal power project and 2,700 MW PSP projects in Assam collectively represent not only the largest private sector investment in the region but also firm steps toward energy security, industrial development and job creation,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

These landmark initiatives underscore the Adani Group’s strategic focus on the advancement of India’s northeastern region, aligning with Chairman Gautam Adani’s pledge in February this year to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the region’s development and growth.

“These projects will not only energise Assam but also catalyse progress across the entire northeastern corridor. We are honoured to contribute to Assam and the entire northeast’s progress and look forward to building partnerships that uplift local communities and drive India’s energy transformation,” Gautam Adani mentioned.

Adani Power emerged as the successful bidder, offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.30 per kWh, through a tightly contested bidding process. The company will set up an Ultra Super Critical plant under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Government of India.

The project, which is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 20,000 to 25,000 people during the construction phase and sustain around 3,500 jobs during the operations phase, will be commissioned in a phased manner from December 2030.

Adani Green Energy too emerged as the lowest bidder for 500MW of energy storage capacity. The project will introduce cutting-edge solutions for energy storage, grid stability and managing electricity demand during peak times, thus ensuring a sustainable and resilient supply of electricity. It will play a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources, supporting Assam’s journey toward a greener future.

