Adani Ports expands strategic partnership with US-based Kaleris for AI-led network transformation

Ahmedabad, June 16 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday expanded its partnership with US-based Kaleris to accelerate AI-led transformation across its ports and logistics network.

The collaboration will see advanced automation, optimisation and digital operating solutions deployed across 15 container terminals, helping the company improve efficiency, boost capacity and strengthen its technology-driven growth strategy, the Adani Group firm said in its exchange filing.

The collaboration forms a major part of Adani Port's broader strategic vision leading up to FY31, which details a $850 million capital commitment toward technology modernisation and decarbonisation. Up to $100 million of the planned investment will be deployed in two phases to accelerate automation and optimisation across its port operations through the Kaleris partnership.

The initiative forms part of APSEZ’s broader ambition to build a technology-led integrated transport platform and achieve cargo handling capacity of one billion tonnes annually by 2030.

Under the multi-year agreement, Kaleris will deploy its terminal operating system and AI-augmented container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals located at nine domestic and international ports.

The expansion builds on the first phase of deployments already completed across six ports.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ, said that artificial intelligence-enabled automation would define the next phase of competitiveness in the ports and logistics sector.

“While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience,” Gupta mentioned.

APSEZ said the rollout will create a unified digital backbone across its maritime and logistics network, enabling advanced planning, automation and operational optimisation.

The company expects the collaboration to help unlock an additional 91 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo handling capacity by 2030, equivalent to nearly 10 per cent of its installed capacity.

Kirk Knauff, President and CEO, Kaleris, said: “APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale.”

“Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership,” Knauff mentioned.

--IANS

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