Adani Ports handles record 50 MMT cargo in August, logs 19 pc growth

Ahmedabad, Sep 2 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) handled a record 50 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in August 2026, an increase of 19 per cent year-on-year, the company said on Wednesday.

The monthly cargo volume was the highest ever handled by APSEZ and reflected strong performance across its domestic and international port network, the company said.

Cargo growth in August was led by dry cargo which rose 25 per cent year-on-year, while container volumes increased 15 per cent.

APSEZ said the performance reflected the success of its diversified growth strategy, with strong container volumes supported by its transhipment operations at Vizhinjam and Colombo.

Moreover, the company is also strengthening its presence in liquid cargo while gaining traction in dry cargo segments, including coastal cargo, it said.

For the year-to-date period through August, APSEZ handled 234.4 MMT of cargo, up 16 per cent from a year earlier. The growth was led by dry cargo, which rose 17 per cent and containers, which increased 15 per cent.

The record monthly performance strengthens APSEZ's trajectory towards its target of handling 1 billion metric tonnes of annual cargo volume by fiscal 2031, the company said.

Following this, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Wednesday traded higher, jumping 1.45 per cent or Rs 24 per share, hitting an intraday high of Rs 1,670 by 12:20 pm on the BSE. The stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,891.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,293.10, according to the exchange.

In the last ten years, the stock has surged more than 500 per cent and about 120 per cent in the last five years. In the last three years and one year, it has given a return of 100 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively.

--IANS

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