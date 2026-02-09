February 09, 2026 2:18 PM हिंदी

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Showcasing India’s emerging science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent, Adani International School (ADIS), Shantigram, hosted the IRIS National Fair 2025–26 from February 6-8.

The three-day national programme ( (Cohort 2) brought together 75 student innovators from 12 states and 24 cities, alongside educators, researchers and mentors, positioning Ahmedabad as a national platform for school-level STEM research and innovation.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, Minister of State for Education, underscored the need to embed research and innovation early in the education journey.

“Research is no longer confined to laboratories of universities. It begins in institutions like Adani International School. When students start asking questions early and learn to test ideas and learn from failure, they build the foundation of scientific temperament. Schools must therefore become incubators of ideas and solutions, not just centres of instruction,” she noted.

Namrata Adani, Promoter, ADIS and Director (Non-Executive), Adani Group, said, “At Adani International School, we believe curiosity must be nurtured early and learning must extend beyond textbooks. Platforms like the IRIS National Fair allow students to question, experiment and apply knowledge to real-world challenges.”

Designed to move learning beyond classrooms and textbooks, the fair combined student research exhibitions, structured mentoring, symposia and public engagement, enabling participants to engage with real-world scientific inquiry and problem-solving.

The programme opened with a Principals’ and Educators’ Conference that brought together school leaders from across Ahmedabad to deliberate on strengthening inquiry-based STEM pedagogy and experiential classroom practices. Students showcased original research through curated exhibitions, supported by expert evaluation and mentoring.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by senior leaders, including Namrata Adani and Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), International Energy Business, Adani Group, who spoke on behalf of the diversified conglomerate.

The successful conclusion of IRIS National Fair 2025–26 highlighted the growing role of schools as catalysts for early-stage research, collaboration and innovation, strengthening the foundation for India’s next generation of scientific thinkers.

Adani International School provides a global learning experience with future-ready educational application. It integrates an experiential teaching process with state-of-the-art technology into its learning curriculum, inspiring students to develop crucial life skills.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

After allegations of illegally entering WB college, Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

After allegations of illegally entering WB college, Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

PM Modi announces special economic package of $175 million for Seychelles

Trade deal unlocks $30 trillion U.S. market for India’s exports

Trade deal unlocks $30 trillion US market for India’s exports

Pakistan stuck with low economic growth, rising unemployment: Report

Pakistan stuck with low economic growth, rising unemployment: Report

Uproar in Rajya Sabha as Oppn MPs raise slogans, seeking to mention LS issues

Uproar in Rajya Sabha as Oppn MPs raise slogans, seeking to mention LS issues

Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note

Sara Ali Khan calls mom Amrita Singh her 'biggest blessing' in a sweet birthday note

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

Adani International School hosts ‘IRIS National Fair’ to boost India’s emerging STEM talent

High-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur’s Gwaltoli injures several, police probe underway

Tobacco baron's son involved in high-speed Lamborghini crash in Kanpur; police probe on as several injured in accident

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation

T20 WC: Italy captain Wayne Madsen out of remainder of Scotland clash after shoulder dislocation

Shilpa Shetty claims Vyaghrasana improves balance, strengthens back & core

Shilpa Shetty claims Vyaghrasana improves balance, strengthens back & core