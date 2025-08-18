August 18, 2025 9:48 PM हिंदी

Adani Group refutes reports that it has been allotted land by Assam govt

Adani Group refutes reports that is has been allotted land by Assam govt

Ahmedabad, Aug 18 (IANS) The Adani Group on Monday dismissed reports in a section of the media that it has been allotted land by the Assam government for a cement plant in the state, terming them baseless, false, and misleading.

"It has come to our notice that certain news reports, social media posts and clips from court hearings are being circulated, claiming that the Assam government has allotted 3,000 bighas in Dima Hasao to the Adani Group for a cement plant,” the Adani Group spokesperson said.

"We categorically state that these reports and references are baseless, false and misleading. Linking the Adani name to Mahabal Cement is mischievous. Mahabal Cement is not related to, owned by or connected with the Adani Group in any manner whatsoever," the spokesperson clarified.

The spokesperson further said: "We strongly urge members of the media, digital platforms and the public to verify facts before making or sharing such claims. The circulation of unverified and misleading content not only misinforms the public but also creates unnecessary confusion."

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Mysore Warriors bounce back with 39-run win over Bengaluru Blasters in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 league in Mysore on Monday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Mysore Warriors bounce back with 39-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Pakistan’s $5 billion investment in LNG infrastructure turns out to be a big fiasco

Pakistan’s $5 billion investment in LNG infrastructure turns out to be a big fiasco

Faissal Khan confirms brother Aamir has child out of wedlock with British journalist

Faissal Khan confirms brother Aamir has child out of wedlock with British journalist

SEBI plans easier IPO rules for big firms, proposes lower public offer, retail quota

SEBI plans easier IPO rules for big firms, proposes lower public offer, retail quota

Pakistan: Rights group raises alarm over worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan

Pakistan: Rights group raises alarm over worsening human rights crisis in Balochistan

India-Vietnam explore bilateral cooperation in shared areas of interest

India-Vietnam explore bilateral cooperation in shared areas of interest

Vicky Kaushal turns rockstar, Rashmika Mandanna dons' chef avatar for their latest collaboration

Vicky Kaushal turns rockstar, Rashmika Mandanna dons' chef avatar for their latest collaboration

Pakistan: Radical Islamists set ablaze two Ahmadiyya places of worship (File image)

Pakistan: Radical Islamists set ablaze two Ahmadiyya places of worship

Gang violence and Khalistani extremism threaten Canada’s safety: Report

Gang violence and Khalistani extremism threaten Canada’s safety: Report

Military development in Tibet threatening local ecosystems, regional climate stability: Report (File image)

Military development in Tibet threatening local ecosystems, regional climate stability: Report